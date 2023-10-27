WRC Central Europe exit among Lappi’s biggest disappointments

The Hyundai driver headed into stage five sitting an impressive third overall in extreme wet weather, having faced some of the worst road surface conditions. However, the Finn slightly misjudged a narrow section which resulted in his i20N making heavy contact with the trees, ending his day. Luckily, Lappi and co-driver Janne Ferm clambered out of their heavily damaged car unharmed.

' Lappi revealed that he was running a new differential and brake pads that had delivered him munch more comfortable car on the tarmac than he had previously experienced, which only added to his frustration. “I had a different front differential and I had new brake pads which we had never tried before and some new geometry as well, but the biggest factor was the brakes and the front diff for sure,” he added.

Read more:

Motorsport »

WRC Central Europe: Tanak leads as Czech Republic makes WRC debutOtt Tanak claimed an early Central European Rally lead after winning the opening stage of the World Rally Championship’s all-new three-country event. Read more ⮕

WRC Central Europe: Neuville leads, overshoot costs EvansThierry Neuville moved into the lead of the Central European Rally after claiming the second stage of the World Rally Championship’s newest event on Thursday. Read more ⮕

WRC Central Europe: Rovanpera grabs lead after stage sweep, Lappi crashesKalle Rovanpera mastered extremely difficult wet conditions to clean sweep Friday morning's stages to lead the World Rally Championship's Central European Rally. Read more ⮕

WRC Central Europe: Rovanpera pulls clear, Neuville leapfrogs EvansKalle Rovanpera will take a comfortable Central European Rally lead into Saturday as the Finn appeared to edge closer to a second World Rally Championship title. Read more ⮕

Could the WRC’s new three-country rally shake up the title fight?With the Kalle Rovanpera versus Elfyn Evans title fight reaching its climax, the World Rally Championship will throw the ultimate curveball of a brand-new event and concept that could determine this year’s champion. Read more ⮕

Europe’s central bank expected to halt rate rises as conflict casts shadowIt would be the bank’s first meeting with no change after 10 straight increases. Read more ⮕