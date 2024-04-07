Wowcher Launches New ODEON Cinema Deal for Easter Break

Wowcher has launched a new ODEON cinema deal just in time for the Easter break. Whether you're wanting a weekend treat or a date with that special someone, Wowcher is giving shoppers two or five ODEON cinema tickets for any 2D film screening at over 100 locations across the UK. You'll be able to book online, and you can upgrade your tickets for extra cinema snacks if you want to.
Film lovers can upgrade two tickets to include a sharer combo and get 1 large popcorn, 2 medium drinks and 1 bag of sweets to share. Ticket holders can also upgrade five tickets to include classic combos with 1 medium popcorn and 1 medium soft drink each. Vouchers are valid for redemption until May 2, 2024, when redeeming, vouchers can be used for bookings until 2nd May 202
Wowcher ODEON Cinema Deal Easter Break Tickets Film Screening Snacks Vouchers
