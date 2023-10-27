World Series Game 1: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks predictions, start time, lineups and starters: Live updates

Friday, Oct. 27: Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 1, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)Saturday, Oct. 28: Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 2, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)Monday, Oct. 30: Rangers at Diamondbacks, Game 3, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)Tuesday, Oct. 31: Rangers at Diamondbacks, Game 4, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)Wednesday, Nov.

1: Rangers at Diamondbacks, Game 5 (if necessary), 8 p.m. ET (FOX)Friday, Nov. 3: Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 6 (if necessary), 8 p.m. ET (FOX)Saturday, Nov. 4: Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 7 (if necessary), 8 p.m. ET (FOX)World Series preview | Why Diamondbacks-Rangers is worth watching | Game 1 preview | World Series player poll | World Series trivia

