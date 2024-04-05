World's Oldest Man Reveals Secrets for Long and Happy Life

The world's oldest man who lives in Merseyside has revealed his secrets for a long and happy life . On April 4 John Tinswoodwas paid a “surprise visit” by the Guinness World Records at his care home in Southport to deliver the news that he was now the oldest man in the world after Juan Vicente Perez, from Venezuela, died yesterday, aged 114, The Liverpool FC supporter is now 111 years and 222 days old.

The care home shared the exciting news in a Facebook post and told how Guinness delivered a framed certificate to John reports the ECHO. A post read: “Today we had a surprise visit from the World Guinness Records, as we have the world's oldest living man here at The Hollies. The legend we call John! What an absolute honour it is to have such a well-mannered, lovely gentleman with us, we are all so proud. Congratulations John.” John has previously revealed that his secret to a long and happy life is his chippy tea every Frida

World's Oldest Man Merseyside Secrets Long Life Happy Life Guinness World Records Care Home Southport Facebook Achievement

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Tinniswood: British great-grandfather becomes world's oldest living man at 111John Tinniswood, from Southport, says his extraordinary longevity is 'pure luck'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

British WWII Veteran Becomes World's Oldest Man at 111John Tinniswood, a British great-grandfather who fought in WWII, has become the world's oldest man at the age of 111. He attributes his long life to having a fish supper every Friday and practicing moderation in everything. This record was achieved following the deaths of Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela and Gisaburō Sonobe from Japan. Mr. Tinniswood became the oldest living man in the UK after the passing of Harry Fransman in September 2020.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

World's oldest man, 111, says chippy tea each week helped his long lifeJohn Tinniswood was born in the same year that the Titanic sank and he has lived through two world wars

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

World's oldest man has revealed his secret to a long and happy lifeThe care home shared the exciting news in a Facebook post and told how Guinness delivered a framed certificate to John.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Oldest ever set of bagpipes put on display for World Bagpipe DayAhead of World Bagpipe Day this weekend, a set of bagpipes owned by a French king hundreds of years ago thought to be the oldest in the world have been put on display.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »