World's Oldest Man Reveals Secrets for Long and Happy Life

The world's oldest man who lives in Merseyside has revealed his secrets for a long and happy life . On April 4 John Tinswoodwas paid a “surprise visit” by the Guinness World Records at his care home in Southport to deliver the news that he was now the oldest man in the world after Juan Vicente Perez, from Venezuela, died yesterday, aged 114, The Liverpool FC supporter is now 111 years and 222 days old.
The care home shared the exciting news in a Facebook post and told how Guinness delivered a framed certificate to John reports the ECHO. A post read: “Today we had a surprise visit from the World Guinness Records, as we have the world's oldest living man here at The Hollies. The legend we call John! What an absolute honour it is to have such a well-mannered, lovely gentleman with us, we are all so proud. Congratulations John.” John has previously revealed that his secret to a long and happy life is his chippy tea every Frida
