World Leaders React to Six-Month Anniversary of Israel-Hamas War

People visit the location of the Nova music festival in Israel on April 7, marking the six-month anniversary of the Israel - Hamas war. The site was targeted during Hamas ' assault on Oct. 7.that it was “plausible” Israel ’s allies have increased their criticism and pressure on the country to protect civilians, especially after the Israel i military fired missiles that—six foreign nationals—working with the NGO World Central Kitchen on April 2 in what the military called a “grave mistake.
”to take immediate actions to protect civilians and allow food aid into Gaza or the U.S. will change its military campaign support (the U.S.protests calling for a hostage deal from families of the remaining 134 hostages, 34 believed to be dead, with some joining anti-government protesters to push for him to step down.Now that the war has reached its six-month mark on April 7, here’s what world leaders are saying. calling Oct. 7 “the most appalling attack in Israel’s history, the worst loss of Jewish life since the Second World War.” Sunak said Israeli wounds remain unhealed and the toll on Gaza civilians keeps growing, with loss of life “on an awful scale.” “We continue to stand by Israel’s right to defeat the threat from Hamas terrorists and defend their security. But the whole of the U.K. is shocked by the bloodshed, and appalled by the killing of brave British heroes who were bringing food to those in need,” Sunak said,“This terrible conflict must end. The hostages must be release
Israel Hamas War Anniversary World Leaders Conflict Hostages
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »