World Health Day 2024: 'My Health, My Right'

As the world commemorates World Health Day on April 7, 2024, the global community faces a critical moment to reflect on the indispensable right to health that is under siege for millions across the globe. This year's theme, 'My Health, My Right,' highlights an urgent call to ensure everyone, everywhere, can access quality health services, education, and information, the comprehensive embodiment of health as a fundamental human right .
A global response to a global crisis In response to the multifaceted challenges the world continues to face, World Health Day 2024 endeavors to not only spotlight these issues but also to inspire action towards universal access to essential health determinants: safe drinking water, clean air, nutritious food, quality housing, and equitable working and environmental conditions, free from discriminatio
