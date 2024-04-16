World Dangerously Close to Nuclear Accident After Attacks on Ukrainian Power Plant

The world is 'dangerously close to a nuclear accident ' after attacks on a power plant in Ukraine , the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned. Three attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been confirmed since 7 April, according to IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi. They marked the first strikes on the facility since November 2022. Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Mr Grossi said: 'These reckless attacks must cease immediately.
Their ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said: 'We know full well who it is. 'Over the last few months, such attacks not only resumed, they significantly intensified.' The IAEA previously shared that onsite inspectors had seen the damage from the strikes - including 'superficial scorching' at the top of the roof of reactor 6 - and that the plant's structural integrity was not compromised.
Nuclear Accident Ukraine Power Plant Attacks International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA Zaporizhzhia Drones Radiological Incident Nuclear Safety
