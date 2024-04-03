World Central Kitchen Convoy Attacked in Gaza, Killing British Aid Workers

On Monday, the World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian food aid taken to Gaza, the charity said. Seven people who worked for the WCK were killed, including British victims John Chapman, 57, James "Jim" Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47.

The bodies of the the three British victims have now been transported into Egypt ahead of an expected repatriation process back to the UK, ITV News understands., Amy Roxburgh-Barry - the cousin of Mr Kirby - said the family are "utterly heartbroken by the loss". She said he understood the dangers of travelling to Gaza, having served tours in Bosnia and Afghanistan in the Armed Forces but that despite the risks, "his compassionate nature drove him to offer assistance to those in dire need

