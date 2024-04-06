World Autism Acceptance Week: Parents urged to learn more about autism in children

It's World Autism Acceptance Week , and parents are urged to learn more about autism in children. Autism is something a person has for their whole life, and it changes how they talk to others and understand the world. Kids with autism might see things around them in a different way than other kids. The National Autistic Society says there's at least one autistic person out of every 100 people. This means there are over 700,000 people with autism in the UK.

Suzy Yardley, who runs Child Autism UK, said: "Autism is a spectrum, which means that children can be affected to different degrees. However, the majority of autistic children have challenges in the areas of communication, social interaction and imagination (flexibility of thought)." She added: "It is important to note that many autistic people do not need specific support, especially when within autism-friendly environments.

World Autism Acceptance Week Parents Learn Autism Children Communication Social Interaction Imagination Flexibility Of Thought

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Survey finds autism acceptance varies across countriesSocietal acceptance of autism varies considerably across different countries, with lowest levels of acceptance found in Japan and Belgium, new research shows.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Kelly Given: We need acceptance not just ‘awareness’ of autismWHEN I sat down with autistic Scots author Colin Burnett this week, in the 21st-century remote working version of “sitting down” anyway, it…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

How to make the workplace welcoming for talented neurodivergent colleagues...World Autism Awareness Day: Everything you need to know

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Titan Crane to be Lit Up for World Autism Awareness DayThe local authority plans to illuminate the Titan Crane in Clydebank with blue lights to commemorate World Autism Awareness Day. However, the post announcing this received criticism from councillors who objected to the language used. Councillor Jonathan McColl expressed his disappointment and called for the post to be deleted.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Police in Northern Ireland take a walk in the steps of someone with autismSome 120 officers, including Chief Constable Jon Boutcher took part in a virtual reality experience ahead of Autism Acceptance Week.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Police in Northern Ireland take a walk in the steps of someone with autismSome 120 officers, including Chief Constable Jon Boutcher took part in a virtual reality experience ahead of Autism Acceptance Week.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »