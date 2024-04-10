World Athletics President Supports Prize Money for Olympic Gold Medal Winners

World Athletics president Lord Coe has backed the introduction of prize money for track and field gold medal winners at this summer’s Olympic Games . Athletics’ international federation announced on Wednesday that it would be the first sport to offer Olympic prize money in Games history, with winners in the 48 disciplines to receive $50,000.

Coe confirmed that the initiative had not been discussed with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in advance, but he believes the IOC would support the idea

