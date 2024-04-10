World Athletics President Supports Prize Money for Olympic Gold Medal Winners

World Athletics president Lord Coe has backed the introduction of prize money for track and field gold medal winners at this summer’s Olympic Games . Athletics’ international federation announced on Wednesday that it would be the first sport to offer Olympic prize money in Games history, with winners in the 48 disciplines to receive $50,000.
Coe confirmed that the initiative had not been discussed with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in advance, but he believes the IOC would support the idea
World Athletics Lord Coe International Olympic Committee Prize Money Track And Field Gold Medal Winners Olympic Games
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
World Athletics unveil £1.89m prize pot for Paris track and field gold medalsEach gold medallist will receive 50,000 US dollars (£39,400) in prize money.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
World Athletics unveil £1.89m prize pot for Paris track and field gold medalsEach gold medallist will receive 50,000 US dollars (£39,400) in prize money.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
– Max Whitlock announces Paris Olympics will be his final competitionWhitlock has won three Olympic and three World Championship golds among his 32 global medals.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »