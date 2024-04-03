Working-class girl from Trafford defies odds to attend Oxbridge

Growing up in the Timperley area of Trafford, the working-class daughter of a clothes factory machinist and an airport cargo worker, Caroline Burt had parents who wanted her to have the opportunities they'd never enjoyed. Neither of her parents went to university - her mother lived in the slums of central Manchester before they were cleared after World War Two - but they saved every week so she and her brother could have the education they wanted.

It was only as a bright teenager at Loreto Grammar School in Altrincham, after passing her Eleven Plus exam, that she started to think university, let alone Oxbridge, could be on the cards. Read more: Kids grow up in the shadow of our city's skyscrapers... but many can't see how to get there "I had a fantastic history teacher and started to think about applying to Cambridge just really because they'd given me that encouragement," she tells The Northern Agenda podcas

Dr Caroline Burt fears working-class Manchester students don't think Oxbridge is for them

