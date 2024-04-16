Workers Win Legal Claim Against Glasgow Bar After Sudden Closure

Workers left jobless when a Glasgow bar suddenly closed its doors have won a legal claim against their former employer after it was ruled she broke the law when making them redundant.venue's parent firm has been vindicated after a tribunal ruled they be paid 90 days wages – the maximum protective award available.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is pleased the workers at 13th Note have won their tribunal against their former employer after they were made redundant last year with absolutely no consultation. With the support of Unite, the workers are now focussing on taking over the 13th Note lease from Glasgow CityUnite lead organiser for the hospitality sector, Bryan Simpson, said: “The successful tribunal claim of 13th Notes workers’ came after they were made redundant without notice, in what was one of the most shocking examples of trade union victimisation Glasgow has seen.

