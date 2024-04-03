Workers in the UK to Receive £900 Boost from HMRC

Workers across the UK are being handed an average of £900 from April from the HMRC - if you have the right tax code on your payslip. The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently announced a raft of financial changes including a tax cut for workers which will see money back into your payslip if you earn just the right amount to benefit the most.
But the exact amount depends on your tax situation and those with certain tax codes on their payslip will see a bigger boost to their pay packets as a proportion of income. Read More: DWP hands out £604 boost for women on these benefits From April 6, the government is changing National Insurance, cutting 2% from the amount of National Insurance tax you lose from your payslip. National Insurance contributions are being reduced from 10% to 8% following a cut from 12% to 10% in Januar
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »