Workers at Rearo in Govan Learn British Sign Language to Improve Communication

When Sam Speirs started work as a machine operator at Rearo in Govan, he feared it would be difficult to engage with his colleagues. The 28-year-old was then delighted when the rest of the team at Glasgow-based Rearo joined together and agreed to learn British Sign Language (BSL). Being able to communicate with his colleagues has also enabled Sam to take part in the company’s social activities, including playing football, and attending birthday parties.

“The plant is a big space, with lots of machines and vehicles all operating at the same time, and speed of communication is important. “Being able to communicate quickly and to take directions at the right time is very important, and it is reassuring to know that everybody has my back.Dozens of workers at the Govan plant, which manufactures kitchen and bathroom surfaces, have now attended weekly BSL lessons.The project is part of the company’s commitment to inclusion, supporting employees with a range of different abilitie

