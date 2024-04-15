Woodhenge and Stonehenge Built Around the Same Time, Research Shows

Research has revealed that the ancient monuments Woodhenge and Stonehenge were both built around the same time, not built hundreds of years apart as previously thought. It was originally believed that the wooden monument was built on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire around 2,300 BC, with Stonehenge built 300 years earlier, around 2,600 BC.

Radiocarbon dating, which can be used by scientists to confidently age materials, shows the timer rings were erected around 2,600 BC, with the surrounding earthworks being completed around 150 to 200 years later. Woodhenge is just 2 miles from Stonehenge. It has six concentric ovals of standing posts, surrounded by a bank and ditch, which were built to align with the summer solstice sunrise.Amanda Chadburn, English Heritage’s former lead adviser at the Stonehenge and Avebury World Heritage Site worked on the dating project alongside Historic England. She said: "These new dates are really exciting for a number of reasons. Firstly, it means the monument is now well-dated using modern, reliable techniques so we can trust them. “Secondly, they show that Woodhenge was built in at least two phases, with the henge being built around 150-200 years later than the timber rings. "Only the timber rings appear to have the connection with the sun - so this date difference makes sense in terms of the architecture of the monumen

Woodhenge Stonehenge Ancient Monuments Radiocarbon Dating Construction Phases Timber Rings Summer Solstice Sunrise

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Research Articles on COVID-19 and Research Data Management Published by Germans Trias i Pujol Research InstituteThe Biostatistics Unit at Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute has recently published two articles. One focuses on the impact of socioeconomic inequalities and vaccination on the spread of COVID-19, while the other introduces a new R package for research data management.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Road closure in Wiltshire for A303 Stonehenge upgrade preparationsA section of the A360 in Wiltshire has been closed for three months as work gets underway to prepare for the A303 Stonehenge upgrade. Motorists are warned to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys as traffic is diverted.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

War erupts over UK beaches & tourist hotspots as ‘idiot’ Instagrammers disrespect Stonehenge & spark chaos...Terrifying new attraction with 32ft freefall opens in the UK in time for Easter holidays

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

How Alton Towers built 'Britain's best rollercoaster'After 30 years, the while knuckle ride has been reimagined for a new generation as Nemesis Reborn

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Plans for 300 homes to be built on agricultural land in Yorkshire set to be approvedPlans for 300 new homes on agricultural land in Yorkshire are set to be approved this week, as part of a wider housing development.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

World’s tallest MANSION is £16million mega home built on top of 400ft tower blockWorld’s tallest MANSION has £16million mega home built on top of 400ft tower block – but owner might NEVER live there

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »