Women Targeted in Sydney Shopping Centre Stabbing Spree

Five of the six victims of the stabbing spree are women Women – like mum Ashlee Good, who died protecting baby, – were ‘targeted’ in the Sydney shopping centre. Five of the six people stabbed to death by Joel Cauchi , 40, in the Westfield Bondi Junction complex were women. Several others, including a baby, were wounded. Armed with a long blade he had hidden in his backpack, the attacker began his deadly rampage, sending the crowded complex into panic on Saturday afternoon.
New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb was asked by ABC about the footage of the massacre that appeared to show Cauchi targeting women. She replied: ‘The videos speak for themselves, don’t they? ‘It’s obvious to me, it’s obvious to detectives that seems to be an area of interest that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men. ‘Five of the deceased are women and the majority of victims in hospital are also women.
Police to investigate whether Sydney attacker targeted womenFive women were among the six people killed by Joel Cauchi in his knife attack at a shopping centre.
