Women's Super League champions York Valkyrie make history as players sign professional contracts

York Valkyrie have become the first team in the Women's Super League to sign its players on to professional contracts. York and Leeds Rhinos have both made the step to pay their female players from the 2023 season amid the rapid rise in the profile of women's rugby league.Captain Sinead Peach, vice-captain Tara Jane Stanley and England international Liv Wood have become the first three to pen two-year contracts from the 2024 campaign.
'If you look at the growth in rugby league, a lot of that has come off the back of the women's game, having almost 5,000 people here at the LNER Community Stadium for the Women's Super League Grand Final.'I think that shows that there's an appetite and a market for a great product and the trend towards women's rugby league and women's sport is really positive and exciting.
Women's Nations League: Germany v WalesWatch on Match of the Day Wales and listen to BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru commentary as Wales take on Germany in the Women's Nations League at the PreZero Arena. Read more ⮕
Women's Nations League: Netherlands v Scotland - TV & text coverageScotland seek their first win in Women's Nations League Group A1 against the Dutch. Watch TV coverage and follow live text. Read more ⮕