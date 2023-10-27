Women's Super League champions York Valkyrie make history as players sign professional contracts

York Valkyrie have become the first team in the Women's Super League to sign its players on to professional contracts. York and Leeds Rhinos have both made the step to pay their female players from the 2023 season amid the rapid rise in the profile of women's rugby league.Captain Sinead Peach, vice-captain Tara Jane Stanley and England international Liv Wood have become the first three to pen two-year contracts from the 2024 campaign.

'If you look at the growth in rugby league, a lot of that has come off the back of the women's game, having almost 5,000 people here at the LNER Community Stadium for the Women's Super League Grand Final.'I think that shows that there's an appetite and a market for a great product and the trend towards women's rugby league and women's sport is really positive and exciting.

Read more:

SkySportsNews »

Fantasy basketball ’23-’24 predictions, and tales from an $18k super league draftEric Wong offers up six predictions for the '23-'24 fantasy basketball campaign and gives a recap of his $18,000 super Roto league. Read more ⮕

Essex cricketer on her landmark coaching move to PakistanCatherine Dalton will join Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Multan Sultans for their 2024 season. Read more ⮕

How things stand in Women's Nations LeagueEngland, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are all in action in the Women's Nations League. How are things shaping up? Read more ⮕

Women's Nations League: Germany v WalesWatch on Match of the Day Wales and listen to BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru commentary as Wales take on Germany in the Women's Nations League at the PreZero Arena. Read more ⮕

Women's Nations League: Netherlands v Scotland - TV & text coverageScotland seek their first win in Women's Nations League Group A1 against the Dutch. Watch TV coverage and follow live text. Read more ⮕

Premier League news live updates: Liverpool, Man City, Barcelona latest and Champions League reactionThe latest news and reaction from the WSL, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A and beyond Read more ⮕