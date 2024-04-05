Women's NCAA Tournament Takes a Leap Forward

There’s just something different this time around. That’s not to take anything away from last year’s Final Four in Dallas. History will always look back fondly on that entire women’s NCAA Tournament from start to finish — the first-weekend upsets, undefeated falling in the national semifinals, and, of course, vs. Part I. It was a pivotal moment for women’s basketball, full stop. But what happened this week in Albany , N.Y.

, led to the sport’s taking an entirely new leap, a jump that I’m not sure even I could have predicted at this point. It was … just … a normal major sporting event. vs. was treated just like any other . In the lead-up, there was a lot of media coverage, as analysts broke down where teams had strengths (LSU in the post, Iowa at the logo) and weaknesses as well as motivation heading into a revenge game for the Hawkeyes. We weren’t told to watch the game simply because we should support women’s sport

Women's NCAA Tournament Albany Women's Basketball Major Sporting Event

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No. 7 Duke pulls off upset vs. No. 2 Ohio State in women’s NCAA TournamentEntering the game, Ohio State was favored by 7.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA Tournament Briefing: What’s next for Virginia Tech and Ohio State?What three second-round games should you watch on Monday? Our staff makes their recommendations.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA Tournament upset picks: Can Duke take down Ohio State?Peter Keating and Jordan Brenner break down why Duke has a chance to upset Ohio State on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA Tournament power rankings: Why LSU drops in our list of title contendersOur top 16 remain in contention, but Notre Dame and Oregon State inch up before the second round.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA Tournament Briefing: Officiating oops and Dyaisha Fair’s brilliance highlight Round 1After a rough tournament last season, the Big 12 is making a statement. Here's all you need to know from Saturday's first-round games.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA Tournament upset picks: Middle Tennessee, Texas A&M look to pull upset on FridayPeter Keating and Jordan Brenner take a look at how Middle Tennessee and Nebraska are good candidates to pull an upset on Friday.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »