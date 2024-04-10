Women's Circadian Rhythm Runs Faster, Affecting Sleep Quality

Researchers found that women's circadian periods are shorter by up to six minutes. Women really do sleep worse than men, a study shows. And scientists reckon it's because their body clock runs about six minutes quicker. This means they're out of sync with their environment, which plays havoc on their internal wiring that tells their brain when they should feel sleepy.

An all-female team of experts stationed at the universities of Harvard, Stanford and Southampton reviewed dozens of academic papers published in the last decade on the poorly-understood 'sleep gap' that exists between men and women. Many used actigraphs, digital wrist-worn devices similar to Apple watches or Fitbits, which monitor heart rate and sleeping patterns. Results showed that women were almost 60 per cent more likely to experience insomnia. They rate their sleep quality lower than men and complain about getting more bad nights. Men, meanwhile, get less restorative, deep sleep than women and are more likely to be night owls. Additionally, they were more likely to have sleep apnoea. Deeper experiments also revealed there were differences between the sexes in terms of the speed of their body's in-built clock, or circadian rhythm, which sets the rhythm of our lives

