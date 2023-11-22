Women's Aid Charity Workers to Strike Amid Bullying Allegations

Workers from a women's aid charity will strike over the course of three months amid bullying allegations, a mass 'suspension' of staff and unfair dismissals. Unite confirmed today that members from Glasgow East Women's Aid (GEWA) will strike on Mondays and Fridays (excluding holidays) between 8am and 5pm from December 1 to February 16, 2024. The union announced last week that every member they represent at the Easterhouse charity voted to support strike action.

Legal claims have also been submitted by the union amid allegations the board of GEWA 'unfairly' dismissed five workers during the ballot period for industrial action. Because the five staff members worked at the organisation for less than two years, the board was not required to provide a reason for their dismissals. Unite claims the dismissals are unfair because they were 'specifically linked to workers trade union activities and an apparent drive to undermine the union which supported members after they were 'suspended' amid bully allegations





