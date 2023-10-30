'Women Often Just Aren't Heard': Sharon Stone Says Doctors Thought She Was 'Faking' Stroke

star recalled the 2001 haemorrhage that left her with a nine-day brain bleed and 1% chance of survival. But Stone said that she was initially misdiagnosed by doctors and nearly sent home untreated.The Emmy winner had initially experienced a piercing head pain before “waking up on a gurney” at a Los Angeles hospital, she said. Believing the false-negative angiogram, a doctor decided without her knowledge to perform “exploratory brain surgery” — until she pushed back.

A friend eventually helped convince doctors to give Stone a second angiogram. She was ultimately diagnosed with a ruptured artery, which can be the result of a physical trauma or other factors.“I bled so much ... that the right side of my face fell, my left foot was dragging severely, and I was stuttering very badly,” Stone told British Vogue.

's, Stone was sparsely cast in major movies after the stroke left her disabled. But she has found a second calling as a board member at the Barrow Neurological Foundation, which supports Lawton's Barrow Neurological Institute.

