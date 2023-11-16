Women in England to Get Free Contraceptive Pills Without Seeing a GP

Millions of women in England will be able to get free contraceptive pills on the high street without seeing a GP. Starting next month, women can obtain a first prescription of the pill by visiting their local pharmacy. The move will give women greater choice and free up appointments in GP surgeries.

