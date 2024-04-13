Woman wrongly arrested for parents' murder after discovering their bodies

Early one morning last June, Ellie Baxter answered a knock at the door of the home she shared with her partner and one-year-old son to find two police officers on the doorstep. Dozens of other officers and police vans lined the street outside. 'It was around 7am,' she recalls. 'I was half-dressed, six months pregnant. They came into the house and said they were arresting me on suspicion of the murder of Carol and Stephen Baxter, at which point I pretty much had a complete breakdown.' No wonder.

Carol, 64 and Stephen, 61, were her parents, and two months earlier, on Easter Sunday, Ellie had discovered their bodies after calling round to the £1 million family home in West Mersea, Essex. Finding them stone dead and sitting bolt upright in their favourite chairs in the conservatory, the shock had been so immense that 23-year-old Ellie feared she had had a miscarriage. Yet far worse was to come: only after she'd been arrested herself did a devastated Ellie discover that toxicology tests had found the powerful prescription opioid fentanyl in her parents' systems – placing her and her partner Marcus under suspicion of planning their deaths. Stephen Baxter and his wife Carol, who were poisoned with fentanyl in West Mersea in Essex In fact, the culprit was a 34-year-old man called Luke D'Wit, who had worked for the couple for nearly a decade, undertaking IT work for the Baxters' successful fitted shower mat firm, Cazsplash Lt

Arrest Murder Parents Mistaken Identity Employee Investigation

