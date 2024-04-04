Woman with rare disease travels 4,000 miles for life-saving surgery

A woman with a rare disease that causes thousands of life-threatening tumors to grow all over her body traveled 4,000 miles for surgery to remove the growths that would allow her to breathe, eat, talk and walk. Charmaine Sahadeo, 42, from Chaguanas, Trinidad, suffers from the rare condition NF-1 neurofibromatosis. Ms Sahadeo has growths on her scalp, in her mouth, all over her face, arms, legs, buttocks, breasts and on her genital region.

The tumors are almost entirely blocking her nose, making it almost impossible to breathe. A large mass on her leg means she can't walk more than a few steps at a time and must adjust the lumps in order to sit and urinate. A tumor growing in her mouth - which she named 'Frank' - makes it hard for the mom-of-two to eat and tal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman, 74, arrested after girl and woman knocked down and killedA young girl and a woman both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance, but could not be saved

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Woman hit door over another woman's head after finding naked boyfriend in her hotel roomA woman who banged a door six times against a retired woman’s head, after finding her naked boyfriend in the woman’s hotel bedroom, has narrowly escaped a prison sentence.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 terminates terrible bugHelldivers 2 Patch 1.000.104 is short but sweet. It fixes a bug that will help defenders of Super Earth defeat the Automaton hordes!

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.103 addresses many much needed fixes and balance issuesArrowhead Game Studios has just released the Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.103 which addresses many fixes and balances in the game.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Helldivers 2 Patch 01.000.200 finally increases level capArrowhead Game Studios has released the latest Helldivers 2 update 01.000.200 which has increased the level cap and brought needed changes.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Woman 'nurses stricken baby hedgehog' overnight only to 'discover' it was a fluffy hat bobble when...Janet Kotze 'couldn't believe what she was seeing' when she opened the box at an animal hospital in Knutsford, Cheshire. The original rescuer responded by saying, 'you're joking'.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »