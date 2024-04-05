Woman with depression chooses euthanasia after being told condition won't improve

A physically healthy woman has decided to end her life by euthanasia after being told her depression will ‘never get better’. Zoraya ter Beek, 28, from Twente in the Netherlands , says she has tried everything she can to get better, including therapy and medication. But a psychiatrist told her 'there's nothing more' they could do to treat her condition. 'It's never gonna get any better,' she says the doctor told her. Zoraya is now scheduled to die in May.

A drug and a sedative will be administered to stop her heart as she dies at home on her sofa. She will leave behind her boyfriend, 40, and their two cats. It has not been a long journey for Zoraya, who had to wait two-and-a-half years for her request to be approved, followed by a 12-month wait to make sure she had met all necessary requirements. This followed ten years of treatments to try and ease her suffering. 'I don't see it as my soul leaving, but more as myself being freed from life,' she said

Depression Euthanasia Mental Health Treatment Netherlands

