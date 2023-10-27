Woman with 'beautiful soul' dies after suffering chest pains

A grieving mother has paid tribute to her ‘amazing’ daughter who passed away last week. Brianna Francis, who was 19 when she died on October 19, has been described as “the most beautiful soul” by her friends and family.

The 19-year-old died after suffering from chest pains on October 18. She had just started her first year studying midwifery at Nottingham Trent University. Her mum, Wendy Francis said: “Brianna was everything.

"She was amazing, she knew what she wanted in life,” said the mum-of-four. "Her life has been taken far too soon. She was well-mannered. Anybody can tell you about her, she’s friendly, peaceful, humble, resilient.“Brianna didn’t drink, didn’t smoke, she didn’t do any of that, she didn’t hang out. She was just involved with school work and being with family.” headtopics.com

Wendy and her family moved from Bermuda to Top Valley, Nottingham, 10 years ago because she wanted to give her children a better education. Brianna was one of four siblings, who Wendy says ‘are all very close’. She had two sisters, Kyzhjae and Miracale, and a brother Wendelle, who lives in Bermuda.

Wendy continued: “It's not been easy, we are all very close, my girls are my world. Everything I do is for my girls, everything is for my girls, my best friends, my best mini-mes. “For me to be talking about I’m planning to be burying my daughter, it shouldn’t be her, it should be me. Are parents supposed to be burying their child?Brianna's sister, Kyzhjae said: " Brianna wasn’t only a sister she was a beautiful friend, a girlfriend, a delicate, driven, hardworking but soft human being. headtopics.com

"She was the bridge to our family, the humbleness to our fuel, the bright light that would keep anybody going on their darkest day. She is the most courageous kind-hearted person I have ever known. My sister didn’t deserve what happened to her. My heart will forever be broken."

