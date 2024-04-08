Woman who stole money from online fundraisers spent £70,000 on personal expenses

A woman who stole money from online fundraisers , set up after the toppling of Edward Colston's statue in Bristol four years ago, took around £70,000 in total, police say. Police have obtained a Confiscation Order under the Proceeds of Crime Act against Saleem, who was jailed for two-and-a-half years last October after pleading guilty to one count of fraud.

The 23-year-old spent all the money she stole in less than a year - splashing out on Ubers, beauty treatments, clothes, takeaway food deliveries and phones. Police have had to obtain the order with a nominal £1 sum, which allows that amount to increase if Saleem ever has more money in the future. The cash was pledged by people across the world in a series of online fundraisers that were set up by Saleem - who was then called Yvonne Maina. However, instead of going to the good causes people donated towards, Saleem frittered the money away in less than a year on a wide range of expenses and living costs. She pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud last year. The court heard that around £32,000 went missing from the first online fundraiser she set up. Another charge was left to lie on file by the CPS and now, for the first time, police have put the total amount of money she is believed to have taken and spent at around £70,000. Credit: BPM Media Police and the courts will often issue Confiscation Orders to criminals who have profited from their crime

