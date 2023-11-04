Woman who planned to 'milk' Tinder boyfriend falls in love instead

A woman who met her boyfriend on Tinder has told how she had planned to "milk him dry" - but now they're in love. Carrie, 30, had more than romance on her mind when she came across Randy, 63, on the dating app. She was struggling financially at the time and planned to use him to ease her burden. But the pair fell in love despite their 33-year age gap and are now in a committed relationship. Carrie said: "Randy and I met on Tinder. My first intention was to milk him dry and peace out
. People typically assume that I'm a gold digger." The Mirror reports the stay-at-home girlfriend, from America, had "blown" her budget, with Randy joking she spent her money on "clothes, clothes, clothes." She matched with Randy on Tinder after making the age boundary go "all the way up" and thought she was going to have "more of a business transaction"-style relationship with him. Carrie said she would ask Randy for money, but then decided she was going to change her life and get a job and she would walk to and from work, so went quiet in their communication. But after a while Randy messaged Carrie "out of concern" because he hadn't heard from her, offering to buy her a BMW as he didn't want her walking to and from work at nighttime. After a year of speaking, the pair met in person as Carrie felt bad he was doing so much for her, and she was "neglecting him and his feelings." And when it came to meeting, Randy thought Carrie was "hot"
United Kingdom Headlines
