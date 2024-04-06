Woman who caged two-year-old found dead in East Ayrshire

An evil woman who kept a two-year-old child in a cage in her home and tried to sell a child in the street for £1million has been found dead. Claire Boyle 's body was found after officers were called to a property on Main Street in Ochiltree, East Ayrshire , at around 7am on Thursday, April 4. Boyle, who was in her late 30s, had a number of previous convictions for child neglect .
In February 2021, Kilmarnock Sheriff Court heard she neglected a four-year-old child so badly doctors feared he had blood cancer or a blood clotting disorder. The mistreatment only came to light when the child, who was covered in bruises, escaped from her flat through a window. He squeezed through a six-inch gap between the frame and pane and dropped four feet to the ground. He was found wearing only pyjamas and wandering the streets in the rain and police were contacted
Claire Boyle Child Neglect Cage Death East Ayrshire
