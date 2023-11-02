Woman suspected of killing three people with toxic mushrooms inside beef wellington arrested in Australia

A woman suspected of serving a beef wellington laced with poisonous mushrooms which killed three family members, has been arrested. Erin Patterson, 49, cooked the meal at her home in Leongatha, a small rural town in southeast Australia, on Saturday 29 July. Her former in-laws Don and Gail Patterson, both 70, were among those who ate the meal which is suspected to have contained poisonous fungi known as death caps - which are responsible for 90% of all toxic mushroom-related fatalities.

'The woman will now be interviewed by police and the investigation remains ongoing,' police said. 'I didn't do anything' Patterson has always denied any wrongdoing, and in August broke down in tears when speaking outside her home. 'I'm so sorry that they have lost their lives. I just can't believe it. I didn't do anything, I love them, and I'm devastated they are gone,' she said.

