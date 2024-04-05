Woman suffers brain bleed after intercourse

Sexual headaches are rare, but can be associated with stroke and hemorrhage. One study of a woman in South Dakota illustrates the chilling tale. Doctors have urged Americans to seek help for a little-known sex problem - migraines triggered by sex, known medically as coital cephalgia . The warnings were sparked by an alarming case of one 61 year-old woman who suffered a massive brain bleed immediately after intercourse.

The woman visited a South Dakota emergency room suffering vision loss and a debilitating headache, doctors from the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine wrote in a case report. She reported that the head pain began during intercourse and would not abate even after taking three aspirin. In fact, it got worse - she began losing sight. This scan shows the clotted blood, called a hematoma, in the South Dakota patient's brain Doctors initially believed this was a simple case of 'sex headaches' - which affects up to 200,000 American

