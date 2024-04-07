Woman Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight in Bradford

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in broad daylight . Emergency crews raced to the horror incident at an address in Bradford , West Yorkshire , in response to reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital for treatment. However, police confirmed she died a short while later. Her family are receiving help from specialist officers.
Images from the scene show forensics in white suits in attendance with a large cordon in place. Meanwhile, as reported in the Mirror, inquiries remain ongoing to trace the male responsible. Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police's homicide and major inquiry team, said: "This is a shocking incident that has happened in broad daylight in a busy area of Bradford and been witnessed by a number of people. A young woman has lost her life in the most awful circumstances, and we have extensive inquiries ongoing to locate and arrest the man responsible. "We understand that this incident will understandably cause concern in the local community, and I would like to reassure the wider public that we are working tirelessly to investigate this horrendous crime and bring the person responsible to justice. To help us with this we are urging anyone who was in the area who may have dashcam footage or seen or heard something, however small it may seem, to please come forward
Murder Investigation Woman Stabbed Death Broad Daylight Bradford West Yorkshire Police Arrest
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »