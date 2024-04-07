Woman stabbed to death in Bradford city centre

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre . The horrific daylight killing took place in Westgate, at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday. A man reportedly knifed the woman, leaving her with 'significant injuries', before the suspect fled. He is still on the run. The woman was taken to hospital where she later died, West Yorkshire Police said.
She is yet to be formally identified but is understood to be 27 years old, the force said. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers
Murder Investigation Woman Stabbed Death Bradford City Centre
