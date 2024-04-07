Woman stabbed to death in Bradford city centre

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre . The horrific daylight killing took place in Westgate, at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday. A man reportedly knifed the woman, leaving her with 'significant injuries', before the suspect fled. He is still on the run. The woman was taken to hospital where she later died, West Yorkshire Police said.

She is yet to be formally identified but is understood to be 27 years old, the force said. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers

Murder Investigation Woman Stabbed Death Bradford City Centre

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Murder probe after woman stabbed in Bradford city centrePolice were called at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Murder probe after woman stabbed in Bradford city centrePolice were called at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Woman, 74, arrested after girl and woman knocked down and killedA young girl and a woman both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance, but could not be saved

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Woman hit door over another woman's head after finding naked boyfriend in her hotel roomA woman who banged a door six times against a retired woman’s head, after finding her naked boyfriend in the woman’s hotel bedroom, has narrowly escaped a prison sentence.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Why the Bradford postcode area has the hottest property market in EnglandHome hunters from the Leeds area looking for more bang for their buck have helped boost interest in Bradford, which now has the hottest property market in England, according to property portal On the Market.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Interview with Bradford author Sairish Hussain about her new novel Hidden FiresIn February 2020, Bradford author Sairish Hussain’s debut novel The Family Tree was published. An affecting, engaging multi-generational story about a British Muslim family living in the North of England, it was full of insight, warmth and humour and rightly received much acclaim from critics and readers alike.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »