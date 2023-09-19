Woman shot dead in her home in Liverpool

On a rainy Saturday in August last year, Ashley Dale was enjoying a quiet night in, watching TV in her pyjamas with her dog Darla beside her, when her front door was knocked down and she was shot dead with a Skorpion submachine gun. The 28-year-old council worker was days away from starting a promotion at work when she was gunned down in her home on Leinster Road in Old Swan, Liverpool.
It was a tangled web of fighting over drugs, women and revenge - with her boyfriend Lee Harrison at the heart of it - that led to her tragic death, the Liverpool Echo reports. The gunman, James Witham, and his driver, Joseph Peers, had been sent to Ashley's home by Niall Barry, a tall, stocky drug and firearms trafficker, who went by the nickname 'Branch'. But it wasn't Ashley they were looking for - it was Harrison. READ MORE: The faces of Ashley Dale's killers as four men are convicted of murder Read more court stories from the Manchester Evening News her
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 17. / 72,072 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »