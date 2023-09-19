Woman shot dead in her home in Liverpool

On a rainy Saturday in August last year, Ashley Dale was enjoying a quiet night in, watching TV in her pyjamas with her dog Darla beside her, when her front door was knocked down and she was shot dead with a Skorpion submachine gun. The 28-year-old council worker was days away from starting a promotion at work when she was gunned down in her home on Leinster Road in Old Swan, Liverpool.

It was a tangled web of fighting over drugs, women and revenge - with her boyfriend Lee Harrison at the heart of it - that led to her tragic death, the Liverpool Echo reports. The gunman, James Witham, and his driver, Joseph Peers, had been sent to Ashley's home by Niall Barry, a tall, stocky drug and firearms trafficker, who went by the nickname 'Branch'. But it wasn't Ashley they were looking for - it was Harrison. READ MORE: The faces of Ashley Dale's killers as four men are convicted of murder Read more court stories from the Manchester Evening News her





MENnewsdesk » / 🏆 20. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Five men to face court charged with murder of Liverpool woman Ashley DaleAdditionally, Kallum Radford, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with assisting an offender in the wake of Ms Dale’s death.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »

Five men to face court charged with murder of Liverpool woman Ashley DaleAdditionally, Kallum Radford, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with assisting an offender in the wake of Ms Dale’s death.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 17. / 72,072 Read more »

Ashley Dale: Man denies murder of woman shot dead in gardenIan Fitzgibbon is one of five men who have denied the murder of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »

Ashley Dale: Man admits killing woman shot dead in gardenJames Witham, 41, pleads guilty to the manslaughter of Ashley Dale in Liverpool, but denies murder.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »

Ashley Dale: Man charged with murder after woman shot in gardenIan Fitzgibbon, 28, has been charged with the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool last August.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »

Ashley Dale: Woman shot dead after row at Glastonbury, jury toldAshley Dale, 28, was killed after a feud between two groups reignited at the festival, a court hears.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 107. / 22,5 Read more »