Woman Shares Clever Trick to Keep Flies Out of the Kitchen

A woman has shared a clever trick to keep flies out of the kitchen, and it doesn't cost a penny. The weather is getting warmed and with that many of us will have our doors and windows open a lot more, but this can unfortunately invite unwanted guests like flies.

In the Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, the woman disclosed her method for keeping flies at bay, reports the Mirror. She posted a picture of a clear plastic bag hanging from her kitchen window. Inside the bag are some water and six shiny pennies.She explained: "After seeing someone post about the water-filled bag and coins to stop flies, I thought I'd give it a try. We normally always have about five/six small flies just flying about in the middle of the kitchen. So annoying.

She asserts: "The water and the pennies create a prism that reflects colours and also projects the image of the water. Flies don't like water and they don't like the colours given off from the pennies."

