Woman 'serial killer' accused of meeting men for sex to then kill them

Rebecca Auborn, 33, of Columbus, Ohio, had no significant previous criminal history prior to the charges filed on Wednesday (Picture: AP) Authorities have accused a woman of meeting men for sex only to drug, kill and rob them. The US state of Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost announced on Wednesday that 33-year-old Rebecca Auborn, from the Northeast Side of the state capital of Columbus, had been charged with four counts of murder.

’ The Attorney General added he was concerned Auborn’s alleged actions might undo his office’s work in promoting awareness of the harms of human trafficking, seemingly in reference to the risk of her case deterring female victims from coming forward for fear of being demonised. He said: ‘It would be a real injustice if the actions of this individual were an impediment to other survivors of human trafficking. ‘Most of the women who are survivors are victims.

