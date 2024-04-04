Woman's pack of dogs mauls retired vet to death in his garden

A woman ran to a neighbour's house screaming 'help, Tony's dead' after her pack of Bernese mountain dogs mauled a retired vet in his garden, it was revealed today. Tony Harrington, 77, a widower, died from bite injuries after he was set upon by a pack of dogs at his home in Little Packington, Warwickshire. The woman, 75, was a friend of Mr Harrington who moved into his home just a few weeks before he was killed so that she could help him recover from an operation on his knee.

A neighbour, who went to Mr Harrington's home after being asked for help by the woman, said she was devastated by what had happened after returning to the property and finding him on November 25 last year. 'She came to us asking for help and said she thought Tony was dead. 'By the time I arrived, police, paramedics and an air ambulance were there but he was covered in bites and it was obvious he was dead. It was absolutely awful and not something you can unsee,' said the village

