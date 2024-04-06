Woman's Death Could Have Been Avoided if Police Warned of Ex-Partner's Danger

The gruesome death of a businesswoman who was set alight by her ex-partner could have been avoided if police had warned her of the danger he posed, a sheriff has ruled. Kevin Marks stood over Ann Drummond, 47, and laughed as she rolled around the ground in a bid to extinguish the flames engulfing her body. He started the blaze in her car at a road near Bathgate, West Lothian, in June 2019. Medics found more than 80 per cent of Ms Drummond's body was injured by burns.
She died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Ms Drummond had picked up Marks from court after he was released on bail for other offences when he committed the lethal attack. Marks, 52, was charged with murder but prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea on the basis his mental health was so poor he was not responsible for his action
