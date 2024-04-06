Woman's Death Could Have Been Avoided if Police Warned of Ex-Partner's Danger

The gruesome death of a businesswoman who was set alight by her ex-partner could have been avoided if police had warned her of the danger he posed, a sheriff has ruled. Kevin Marks stood over Ann Drummond, 47, and laughed as she rolled around the ground in a bid to extinguish the flames engulfing her body. He started the blaze in her car at a road near Bathgate, West Lothian, in June 2019. Medics found more than 80 per cent of Ms Drummond's body was injured by burns.

She died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Ms Drummond had picked up Marks from court after he was released on bail for other offences when he committed the lethal attack. Marks, 52, was charged with murder but prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea on the basis his mental health was so poor he was not responsible for his action

Businesswoman Death Set Alight Ex-Partner Police Warning Danger Flames Car Blaze Mental Health

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman left baffled by 'yellow marks' dripping down her bathroom wallsA woman has shared a photo of her bathroom walls online after weeks of trying to clean them, and people were quick to explain what the 'yellow marks' are and how to get rid of them

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Woman disgusted to find brown marks on ceiling weren't mould but something elseThe anonymous woman showed how two unusual-shaped brown stains had started showing on her apartment's ceiling that didn't feel wet.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Fitting way Merseyside paid tribute to Paul O'Grady after he diedToday marks the anniversary of the legendary entertainer's death

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Cops hunting sex offender with Glasgow links after death of womanCops are hunting for a sex offender with links to Glasgow following the death of a woman in England last year.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Man charged with murder after death of elderly womanA man has been charged with murder following the death of an 80-year-old woman at a house in north west London.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Police response in city street after woman's deathEmergency services were seen in the street on Sunday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »