Woman rescued after getting stuck in mud in the Peak District

A woman was rescued after getting stuck in mud on a walk in the Peak District on Bank Holiday Monday. A huge rescue operation was launched after the woman injured herself on the Woolpacks area of Kinder Scout on Monday afternoon (April 1). 22 members of the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team raced to help after she 'had the frightening experience of becoming stuck in the mud up to her thighs'. The three members of her group and passers-by were initially 'unable to pull her out'.

By the time rescuers arrived, the 'cold and frightened' woman had managed to free herself. READ NEXT: Police issue arrest update after man killed in BMW smash But she was left with injured legs and was unable to walk, according to a post on the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team Facebook page. She was also suffering from hypothermia. Mountain rescuers lifted her onto a stretcher and carried her down the peak to safety in 'poor weather'. She was driven to the Hayfield base and met by a family membe

