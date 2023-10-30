Woman receives 'threatening' note for parking in four-hour zone

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A Queensland woman received a 'threatening' note taped to her car. READ MORE: Neighbourhood at war over early morning dog walkers' annoying habit: So who is in the wrong? The driver, from the Gold Coast, left her car parked in a four-hour zone on her own empty residential street for longer than the mandated period. She soon received a note from a neighbour who warned her against the illegal activity and claimed they had jotted down her information. The note read: 'Please be mindful that you have parked in a four-hour only zone. This area is regularly policed due to airport security and you are likely to receive an infringement notice. Details have been recorded of your vehicle.' The woman was immediately worried about procuring a fine and being stalked by a random neighbour. A woman was left baffled after discovering a note taped to her car by neighbourhood watch 'What are the chances I have obtained a fine? It was on a quiet residential street, but there are so many houses putting bollards out front so you can't park there,' she asked. Many offered up opinions about the note and neighbourhood watch. 'Zero chance you have a fine,' one said. 'Bored neighbours with nothing to do with their life reporting minor infractions to police. Police probably wrote down the licence plate number on a sticky note and threw it in the bin when they hung up.' 'House owners don't get to dictate who can park on a street,' another sai

Ryan Seacrest Spotted Leaving Club with Mystery WomanRyan Seacrest was seen leaving the celeb hotspot The Fleur Room in Hollywood with a mystery woman. The unidentified beauty wore a red satin mini skirt and gave a cheeky display as she climbed into the back of his car, revealing her underwear and derriere. Ryan appeared happy as he left the club with the scantily clad passenger. It is unclear if his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, was with them. Ryan and Aubrey have kept their romance low-key and rarely attend public events together. Read more ⮕

Woman, 18, dies and man badly injured after car hits tree in HastingsPolice are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A21 in Hastings. Read more ⮕

Woman Creates Spooky Halloween Display in Front GardenLynn has been decorating her front garden for Halloween for 12 years, and this year she has chosen a pumpkin theme. Her spooky decorations have delighted her children and passersby, but some trick-or-treaters are too scared to approach the house at night. Read more ⮕

Woman runs Dublin City Marathon to raise funds for Marie Curie in memory of her grandpaKate Kilgore from Co Down will be participating in the Dublin City Marathon to raise funds for Marie Curie in memory of her grandpa, who was cared for by the team's nurses earlier this year. Read more ⮕

Scottish Woman Criticizes UK Government Officials for Illegal Lockdown PartiesA Scottish woman, Jane Morrison, who lost her partner to Covid, expressed her frustration towards UK Government officials who held illegal lockdown parties, stating that there was a culture of contempt for ordinary people throughout the pandemic. Morrison highlighted the impact of the pandemic on her personal life and criticized the government's lack of political comprehension and disregard for the best interest of the people. Read more ⮕