Woman pays £11k for private surgery after year-long wait for NHS treatment

A mum left in constant agony when her faulty breast implant ruptured has paid £11,000 for private surgery after facing a year-long wait for NHS treatment. Beth Hewson, 49, said she endured a horrific "stabbing pain" in her left breast when one of her 25-year-old Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) implants suddenly burst last year. The French-made products - given to roughly 50,000 British women - were banned in 2010 after they were found to contain cheap non-medical silicon used in mattresses.
They were also found to be prone to splitting, leaving those with ruptures with a raft of worrying and unpleasant symptoms. The NHS states there is no evidence to suggest that burst PIP breast implants lead to "serious health risks" for those affected. But Beth felt she had no choice but to opt for private treatment when faced with a lengthy wait for corrective surgery while enduring months of "horrendous pain". She said: "It was just like a stabbing pain all the time. It has been awful.
