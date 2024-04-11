Woman Makes Over 400 Memory Bears to Keep Late Loved Ones Close

A woman has made more than 400 memory bears from materials including coats and tablecloths to “help people keep late loved ones close after they are not here any more”. Henri Frankova started making the bears during lockdown, following a suggestion after she made scrubs for NHS staff at local surgeries.

“The lady that was collecting them said, ‘your sewing is really nice, why don’t you make these memory bears?’ the 46-year-old, who is based in Stockport, Greater Manchester, told the PA news agency. It took Ms Frankova a year before she made her first one in April 2021, which was made out of baby clothes and posted on Facebook.Since then, she has made between 400 and 500 bears through her online business called Handmade By Henri Memory Bears, which can take anywhere between eight hours and a few days to piece together. Customers usually send her pictures of late loved ones or clothing which they used to wear, which she turns into bears. “Something simple like a T-shirt will probably take eight hours, but a bear made out of a wedding dress could take a couple of days,” she said. She said she does not draw sketches of the bears, but rather uses ideas in her head to guide the process. “The customers tell me what they’re going to give me and then my mind starts working straightaway and starts putting it together,” she sai

