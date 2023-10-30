Bethany Lee broke both her femurs and had extensive internal injuries when the car she was in was hit from behind by a van in a nightmarish motorway crash. Bethany endured months of hospital treatment and surgeries – even spending Christmas and her 21st birthday in hospital.

Almost five years on, however, Bethany has made an incredible recovery - and wants to honour the NHS staff who never gave up on her dream to walk again. Not only is she raising money for them, she has changed careers to become one of them.READ MORE: Manchester Christmas Markets 2023 full list of traders at every location

“I was bed-ridden and couldn’t even sit up on my own – I had to use the bed control to move up and down. I couldn’t do anything for myself. I was 20 years old at the time so that was quite hard. Bethany and her family even received a Pride of Bury award for everything they did to rebuild their lives following the crash, where she was reunited with the firefighter who cut her out of the car. Almost five years on from the crash, Bethany has decided to take another step influenced by the life-changing moment of the crash. headtopics.com

She said: “I am just so grateful to everyone at Manchester Royal Infirmary for the amazing support they gave me. I was an inpatient for three months and was in both the Intensive Care Unit and the Emergency Surgical Trauma Unit.

"I really enjoyed it but unfortunately shortly after I started, Covid happened, so that cut things short. But it was really nice to see the team and see the people you were helping.

