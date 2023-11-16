Woman loses part of tongue after misdiagnosis of ulcer

A woman who thought she had an ulcer lost part of her tongue after she was diagnosed with mouth cancer. Barbara Boyd, 65, felt something was not quite right but it was five months before she discovered it was a tumour. Now the former PE teacher Barbara from Kirkcaldy wants to raise awareness of the life threatening condition. In Mouth Cancer Awareness Month, Barbara is telling her story to warn others what to look out for. She said: “I was diagnosed three and a half years ago.

I thought I had an ulcer on my gum. I thought I had cut it on a crisp. “It wasn’t painful, just a blinking pest. I went to the dentist but she couldn’t see anything she said she thought I just had bumpy gums, which is quite common.” In total, she visited her dentist three times because she was in discomfort before visiting her GP. But her GP didn’t pick up on anything either. It was only on a chance visit to the practice nurse that her problem was spotted. Barbara said: “I happened to mention it to her and she got out a torch and had a loo

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELFASTLİVE: Antrim woman campaigns to raise awareness of lung disease after losing fatherAn Antrim woman shares her story and campaigns to help others with COPD after losing her father to the disease. She aims to raise awareness and support other families affected by the condition.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Woman Accidentally Orders £1,890 Cocktail Thinking It Was £18.90A woman has claimed she was left red-faced after accidentally ordering a cocktail she thought was £18.90, only to discover it actually cost £1890. Lynsey Bennett, from Belfast, took to Tiktok to explain that her husband left her alone at the bar after getting the shocking bill - and claimed she almost got the bartender sacked. The tourist, who runs her own tanning company, claims she was enjoying a break at a swanky five-star hotel in London, when she and her husband headed to the bar for a drink. It's not clear where Lynsey was when she ordered the cocktail - called the 1890 - but a handful of cocktail bars in London, including the American Bar at The Savoy, have drinks costing more than £1,000. After explaining the mix-up, Lynsey says the bar waved her bill, leaving many people sceptical of her story

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

METROUK: Woman Left Heartbroken After Fiancé Leaves Her for AI ChatbotA woman's online relationship with an AI chatbot leads to her fiancé leaving her. She had been interacting with fictional characters through AI-generated responses on a roleplay website. She becomes emotionally attached to her favorite male video game character.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Terrorising WomanA woman wept with relief after her abusive ex-boyfriend was jailed for terrorising her. Ricky Coddington, who had a history of abusing former girlfriends, was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour and common assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison and received a restraining order.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Woman addresses killer driver in court after losing her mum in 118mph crashA woman who lost her mum in a horror 118mph crash bravely addressed the killer driver in court. Amanda Holmes, who survived the smash, told Trent Simm that the speed he was driving was 'unbelievably disgusting' and that her mother 'never stood a chance'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Sydney Sweeney Debuts as Spider-Woman in Madame Web TrailerEuphoria star Sydney Sweeney is seen in her Spider- Woman costume for the first time in the thrilling new trailer for Madame Web. The movie follows the story of Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains the ability to see into the future after a near-death experience. As she embraces her powers, she forms a connection with three other women, including Julia Carpenter, played by Sydney Sweeney.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »