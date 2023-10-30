Woman left scarred for life after savage attack by former neighbour

A woman has blasted her "animal" former neighbour after she left her scarred for life during a savage attack. Danielle Ashcroft, 44, was set upon by Kerry Trainer, 40, outside the latter's home in Bensham, Gateshead, last August.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Miles, Danielle's 47-year-old husband, tried to break up the fight but could not stop the attacker pulling chunks out of his wife's hair. Ms Ashcroft needed 10 stitches after being left with a torn flap and permanent scarring, and has told how she had plastic surgery to fix the damage to her face.

Speaking out about her ordeal, Danielle said: "She pulled me into her face and she had me by the roots. I could feel her breath on my face. It felt like she was biting through a bit of gristle. "My husband took me home and I went straight to the mirror. There was a gaping hole in my face. It was just like a massive flap. I was really, really shocked. I never thought she would do anything like this. It's low - it's like being an animal really." headtopics.com

Danielle said: "Fear just went over me. I was like what is she going to do? I was just so scared. My husband came out. He had to physically grab her arm to get her off me." "I wouldn't put my hair up and I wouldn't put on make-up. I didn't feel myself. It was absolutely draining and I was in so much pain with my scar. I have had to have plastic surgery since then. It looks a lot better than it was."

We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice. headtopics.com

'Deep concern' for Chloe, 27, who has been reported missing from Craven ArmsA family is 'deeply concerned' after a young south Shropshire woman went missing yesterday. Read more ⮕

Woman cancels brother’s baby shower after hurtful joke'I couldn’t believe how inconsiderate and insensitive he was.' Read more ⮕

Flowers are recognition for fantastic Fran who is always on the goThe Netherton woman owns a beauty salon and pub in Wishaw Read more ⮕

Scots woman who vanished three days ago sparks police missing person searchDanielle Thomson, from Aberlour, was last seen at around 2pm on Wednesday, October 25, in the High Street area of Elgin. Read more ⮕

Woman's 'game-changing' roast potato hack ditches oven for cheaper deviceAn unconventional cooking method promises to deliver crunchy and fluffy roast potatoes for less. Read more ⮕

Hastings: Woman, 18, dies and man badly hurt in crashA white Seat Leon Cupra is understood to have left the carriageway and hit a tree, police say. Read more ⮕