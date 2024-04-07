Woman Leaves Husband After Cruel Prank Ruins Wedding

A woman has been applauded for leaving her husband just two days after their wedding after he 'ruined' their marriage by playing a cruel prank on their special day. She shared how her husband, Jake, had a growing interest in wedding prank videos in the run-up to the big event. And after swearing not to do anything of the sort, he ended up going ahead with it, leaving the whole wedding in a shambles.

Posting on Reddit, she said: "Among other things, these videos showed embarrassing photos of the bride being played on a projector in front of the whole room or the bride's face being smashed into the cake. I told him straight away that I didn't want anything like that at our wedding. He just laughed and said that he wasn't planning anything like that." She continued: "I thought that was the end of it but I kept catching him making strange arrangements with his friends. He suddenly wanted to choose the wedding photographer and the cake." Pleased he was showing interest in their wedding plans, she encouraged him to get in touch with a photographer and bakery to start organising. "I reminded him the day before that if he did something like that , I would break up with him immediately," she added. "When the day of the wedding came, everything went smoothly until the ceremony. Until the moment came when the cake was to be cut.", reports the Mirror. "The whole room watched as I made the first cut and the photographer stood in front of us with camera in han

Woman Husband Wedding Prank Marriage Reddit Cake Photographer Breakup

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman leaves husband after he ruins their wedding with cruel prankA woman decides to leave her husband just days after he ruined their wedding with a devastatingly cruel prank. The groom's obsession with TikTok trends led him to play a prank that caused chaos and humiliation at the wedding.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Emmerdale star quits soap for good after leaving village in shock twist...David Metcalfe leaves Emmerdale for good – but plotline leaves fans baffled

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Stacey Solomon leaves husband Joe Swash 'fuming' over big personal 'change'It came as she seemingly refused to make a change after they tied the knot, but wants to make it now that she's an award winner.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Stacey Solomon leaves husband Joe 'fuming' as she announces big changeStacey Solomon has been left in hysterics after she decided to change her name following her Royal Television Society Award win - but her husband Joe Swash was not impressed

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

'Widow' appears to pay tribute to her late husband with bench plaque reading 'Husband, Father,...An inscription on a bench was spotted on a bench in Royal York Crescent in the Clifton area of Bristol this morning reading: 'For My Love. 06.09.69 - 25.12.23. Husband, Father, Adulterer.'

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Stirling woman who won £1m on lottery to buy new home with terminally ill husbandCarer Marlyn Anderson thought she had won £1,000 and then thought it was a 'scam' when she saw all the zeroes.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »