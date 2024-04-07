Woman Leaves Husband After Cruel Prank Ruins Wedding

A woman has been applauded for leaving her husband just two days after their wedding after he 'ruined' their marriage by playing a cruel prank on their special day. She shared how her husband, Jake, had a growing interest in wedding prank videos in the run-up to the big event. And after swearing not to do anything of the sort, he ended up going ahead with it, leaving the whole wedding in a shambles.
Posting on Reddit, she said: "Among other things, these videos showed embarrassing photos of the bride being played on a projector in front of the whole room or the bride's face being smashed into the cake. I told him straight away that I didn't want anything like that at our wedding. He just laughed and said that he wasn't planning anything like that." She continued: "I thought that was the end of it but I kept catching him making strange arrangements with his friends. He suddenly wanted to choose the wedding photographer and the cake." Pleased he was showing interest in their wedding plans, she encouraged him to get in touch with a photographer and bakery to start organising. "I reminded him the day before that if he did something like that , I would break up with him immediately," she added. "When the day of the wedding came, everything went smoothly until the ceremony. Until the moment came when the cake was to be cut.", reports the Mirror. "The whole room watched as I made the first cut and the photographer stood in front of us with camera in han
Woman Husband Wedding Prank Marriage Reddit Cake Photographer Breakup
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »