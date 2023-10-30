Woman kidnapped by Hamas at music festival confirmed dead by family

Shani’s family has announced her death three weeks after the kidnapping by Hamas A young woman who was kidnapped by Hamas and paraded half naked on the back of a truck is dead, her family has said. Shani Louk, 22, was attending the Supernova music festival during the Hamas incursion of Israel on October 7 which saw around 1,400 people killed and around 200 taken as hostages.
Shani’s family say she has died (Picture: Instagram) Shani Louk and her boyfriend Orion Hernandez Radoux were at the Supernova festival when Hamas attacked (Picture: Instagram) Shani’s mum Ricarda Louk (right) and their family have pleaded with the German government to intervene (Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Hamas previously claimed the body was an IDF soldier, but Shani’s family disputed this, pointing to their daughter’s distinctive leg tattoos.
Woman kidnapped by Hamas at music festival confirmed dead by familyShani Louk was attending the Supernova music festival during the Hamas incursion of Israel on October 7. Read more ⮕
Israel-Hamas latest as IDF says it has hit 600 Hamas targets in overnight operationsIsrael Defence Forces also struck targets in Syria and Lebanon overnight Read more ⮕
Israel-Gaza latest: IDF in 'direct contact' with Hamas; Hamas 'preventing foreigners from leaving Gaza'Parts of northern Gaza have been hit by intense air and artillery strikes, according to Hamas-run media after Israel released images of tanks on the enclave's west coast. The Israel Defence Forces has claimed to have struck more than 600 targets, including the area of a university. Read more ⮕
‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against HamasThe military released grainy images on Saturday showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of the territory. Read more ⮕
‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against HamasThe military released grainy images on Saturday showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of the territory. Read more ⮕
‘Ground shook in Gaza’ as Israel steps up operations against HamasThe military released grainy images on Saturday showing tank columns moving slowly in open areas of the territory. Read more ⮕