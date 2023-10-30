Woman kidnapped by Hamas at music festival confirmed dead by family

Shani’s family has announced her death three weeks after the kidnapping by Hamas A young woman who was kidnapped by Hamas and paraded half naked on the back of a truck is dead, her family has said. Shani Louk, 22, was attending the Supernova music festival during the Hamas incursion of Israel on October 7 which saw around 1,400 people killed and around 200 taken as hostages.

Shani’s family say she has died (Picture: Instagram) Shani Louk and her boyfriend Orion Hernandez Radoux were at the Supernova festival when Hamas attacked (Picture: Instagram) Shani’s mum Ricarda Louk (right) and their family have pleaded with the German government to intervene (Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Hamas previously claimed the body was an IDF soldier, but Shani’s family disputed this, pointing to their daughter’s distinctive leg tattoos.

