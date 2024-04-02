Woman keeps Easter Egg for over 60 years

When Easter eggs appear in the shops weeks ahead of the holiday, it can be hard to resist buying the chocolate treats early. And with them in your cupboard, it can be even trickier to avoid scoffing them too quickly. But one woman has shown incredible restraint to stop herself eating her Easter Egg for more than six decades. Hillion Fern was just 13 when her dad, Aubrey Daulman, came home with a stunning holiday treat.

The teen felt like she couldn't tuck in right away as it was "too pretty to eat". And the longer she resisted, the more she realised she wanted to keep it untouched, The Mirror reports. The egg in question came from a local store named Sharps in 1960 and is decorated with yellow icing daffodils and contains a bag of toffee and chocolate. But despite it now being 64 years old, Hillion plans to continue extending its shelf life - and wants to keep it for the rest of her lif

