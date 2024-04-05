Woman jailed for killing couple dancing in her car

A woman has been jailed for eleven years for killing a couple who were dancing standing up in the back of her car when she crashed. Adele Okojie-Aidonojie, 23, had been drinking and driving over twice the speed limit when she flipped her convertible Mini Cooper in Battersea. Passengers Rida Boutjettif, 24, and Mary Macharia, 23, were hurled from the car and died at the scene. Okojie-Aidonojie's boyfriend Ben Sidibe suffered a broken arm and a bleed on the brain.

Okojie-Aidonojie, from Bromley, south London, was found guilty of two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and one of causing injury by dangerous driving after a trial at the Old Bailey

Woman Jailed Killing Couple Dancing Car Crash Dangerous Driving

