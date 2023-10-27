Woman jailed at Preston Crown Court for callously draining her dad's bank account while he was ill in hospital

A woman who callously drained her father's bank account while he was seriously ill in hospital has been sent to prison by a judge in Preston. The city's Crown Court heard Tracy Rose, 44, systematically stripped her dad's £10,000 savings by making 50 unauthorised withdrawals over a period of six months. In the end there was absolutely nothing left to pay direct debits for his life insurance and his funeral plan, Judge Heather Lloyd was told.

When the fraud was uncovered Rose lied to police saying her father had allowed her to withdraw the cash. Judge Lloyd said her dad had been 'very unwell' in hospital and a care home and was at his most vulnerable when she took advantage of him. 'The effect on him of your betrayal was he was distraught when he realised what you had done - all his money had been taken, the account had been drained.

